Marjorie E. Stacy 1927 - 2019
Danielson - Marjorie E. Stacy, age 92, peacefully passed away on October 2, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born in West Barrington, RI on January 31, 1927, daughter of the late Roland and Arline (Wilcox) Pearson. She attended schools in East Providence, RI. She married Glenn Stacy in 1946 and they moved to Baltimore, MD to begin work and family. Two years later the couple moved to Lawrenceburg, IN and in 1956 they relocated to Danielson. They integrated in the community and Marjorie was involved in girl scouting for 20 years as a leader, troop organizer, program consultant and volunteer in many capacities. She was active in politics, serving as Killingly Registrar of Voters for many years and was the first woman to serve on the Killingly Town Council. She was an active and involved member at St. Alban's Episcopal Church as Altar Guild Director for many years, in fund raising efforts for several groups, and a leader in many activities. Marjorie's interest in education led her to early support and membership in the QVCC Foundation for 10 years. A favorite annual activity of hers was organization and management of the Springtime Festival Road Race for 20 years.
In her busy life Marjorie maintained a love of family and friends and all who came in contact with her felt her kindness and warmth.
In addition to her husband Glenn, Marjorie leaves behind four children, Leslie Stacy and his wife Anne of Ashland, MA, Linda Long and husband Thomas of Southington, CT, Laurel Stacy and partner Robert Alexander of East Greenwich, RI Lois Brighenti and husband Jeffrey of Avon, CT, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren and her sister Norma Nicoll of Guilford, CT. She was predeceased by one granddaughter.
A calling hour will be held on Saturday October 12, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. with a Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. in Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main Street, Danielson. Burial will follow in Westfield Cemetery, Danielson. In lieu of flowers donations in Marjorie's name may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of NE CT P.O. Box 632 Putnam, CT 06260. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019