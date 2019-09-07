|
Marjorie F. Bein 1931 - 2019
Sterling - Marjorie F. Bein, 87, passed away at home on Friday September 6, 2019. She was born in Foster RI on Dec 7, 1931, a daughter to the late Lucy (Lafantasie) and Howard L. Wood. She was predeceased by her loving husband Ernest R. Bein Jr. on Jan., 29, 2018. Marjorie was a true homemaker in every sense of the word. She loved caring for her family and enjoyed working in the garden, baking and doing needlework. She was active in the community as the past President of the Sterling Senior Center and a member of the Oneco Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her two sons Richard Bein of Brooklyn, Craig and wife Renee Bein of Sterling; three daughters Sharilyn and husband John Deslauriers of Sterling, Donna Boughton and husband Tony of MN, and Marjorie Leporja of GA; 24 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM, with a visiting hour prior from 10-11AM on Wed. Sept 11th at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd., Plainfield. Burial to follow within Union Cemetery in Moosup. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019