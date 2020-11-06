Marjorie I. Cyr 2020
Edgewater, Fla. - Marjorie I. Cyr, 85, of Edgewater, Fla., formerly of Danielson and Thompson, Conn., died at the VITAS Hospice Unit on Nov. 2, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Born in Putnam, Conn., daughter of Fred and Hazel (Goodell) Tourtellotte, she attended local schools and graduated from Killingly High School in 1953.
She moved to Florida in 1957, where she lived and worked as a bookkeeper/secretary until her retirement.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
Survivors include three sisters, Judith Joly and Patricia Bradley, both of Atlanta, Ga., and Carol Garner of Athol, Mass.; 2 grandchildren, Lucas Cyr of Pavo, Ga., and Lisa Cyr of Jonesborough, Tenn.; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Jacob Spray, also of Jonesborough; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Cyr of Edgewater; and several nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James A. Cyr; son, James A. Cyr Jr.; brother, Fred Tourtellotte; and two sisters, Ruth Bellisle and Martha Cartier.
Cremation was performed by Dudley Funeral Home, Edgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VITAS Hospice, 2381 Mason Ave., Suite 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 or vitascommunityconnection.org
.