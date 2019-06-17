Home

Marjorie Mae Kukla Obituary
Marjorie Mae Kukla 1926 - 2019
Griswold - Marjorie Mae Kukla, 92, of Griswold passed away June 15, 2019 at Matulaitis Nursing Home in Putnam, CT.
She was born September 13, 1926 in Putnam, CT daughter to the late Robert and Viola (Pratt) Allard. She was married to William Kukla. He predeceased her.
Marjorie worked as a certified nurses aid for over twenty years at the Norwich Town Convalescent Home. She had a great faith in her creator.
She is survived by her children Tilly Kukla and Robert Kukla, her grandchildren Tammy Matlock and her husband James and David Kukla, her brother David Allard and his wife Linda Green, numerous nephews, nieces and good friends.
Marjorie was predeceased by her daughter Joyce Kukla, brothers Robert Allard and Donald Allard.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Marjorie's memory to Hospice of SE 227 Dunham Street Norwich, CT 06360.
Calling hours will be held 5:00-7:00PM Wednesday at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 17 to June 19, 2019
