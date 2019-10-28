|
|
Marjorie Voronuk 1927 - 2019
Norwich - Marjorie Voronuk, 92, entered the arms of her Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
She was born in Montville, CT on Sept. 14, 1927 to the late John and Rose (Schlesko) Molboski. On Nov. 15, 1947 at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Norwich, she was married to Joseph Voronuk who predeceased her. Marjorie worked at many jobs as well as being a Cub and Girl Scout leader. Marjorie enjoyed gardening, polkas, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her son; Stephen Voronuk, daughter; Melinda Loeser and her husband Steve, sisters; Sophie Paride, Rose Malinowsky, and Olga Sautter, grandchildren; Cherie Allen, Nicole Voronuk, Joel Voronuk and Christopher Loeser, great grandchildren; Caine, Autumn and Hannah Voronuk and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her husband, she was also predeceased by two daughters; Paula Voronuk and Johanna Coffey, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Visitation will be held at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Av., Norwich, CT on Wednesday, Oct. 30th from 2pm-4pm & 7pm-9pm, and again on Thursday, Oct 31st from 8:30am to 9:30am. A procession will leave to Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 180 Elizabeth St Norwich for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Burial to immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Av., Norwich, CT. Donations in her memory may be made to the Autism Society of America, Autism Society of America 4340 East West Hwy Suite 350 Bethesda, MD 20814 or at www.autism-society.org or by calling 1 (800) 328-8476. To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019