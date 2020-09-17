Mark Maheu 1956 - 2020
Norwich - Mark Alan Maheu, age 64, of Norwich, passed away at his home on September 12, 2020. He was born in Willimantic on July 13, 1956 to Josephine (Salveggio) Mahue and the late Philip Joseph Maheu Sr.
He is survived by his loving mother, a sister Susan Curtis and a sister Carol Leboeuf and her husband Ronald all of Webster, Mass. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews Leona Bigger and her husband Michael of Webster, Ann Poulan of Mt. Zion, West Virginia, Tammy Tetreault and Moe Peterson of Webster, Philip Joseph Maheu III of Coventry, CT., Kimberly Mahue and her husband Kevin of Canterbury and Robert Maheu of Canterbury and longtime best friends Marc and Kathy Gauthier of Norwich. He is predeceased by a brother Philip Joseph Maheu Jr.
Services will be held at a later date. Donation may be made in Mark's name to the American Cancer Society
.