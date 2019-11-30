|
|
Mark Makipuro 2019
Willimantic - Mark Henrik Olavi Makipuro, 53, of Willimantic, passed away after a long illness on November 23, 2019. He was the son of Hannu and Eila Makipuro.
Born in Willimantic, Mark started performing in concerts at the age of six. He was a graduate of Windham High School and studied music at the University of Connecticut and Eastern Connecticut State University. Mark was a vocalist, keyboardist, composer and arranger.
He performed with various bands at clubs and venues in the area and toured throughout many parts of the United States and abroad.
Mark was also the organist and keyboardist at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Willimantic.
In addition, Mark was a member of the Finnish American Heritage Society in Canterbury, and Aura Hall in Voluntown and performed there on numerous occasions.
Mark has been a professional musician and composer for over 35 years.
Mark is survived by his parents and sister, Maritta, as well as uncles, aunts, cousins and their families, and relatives in Finland and Australia.
We would also like to thank the staff at the various hospitals and health care facilities that were so kind to Mark.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 14th, at the First Congregational Church, 199 Valley Street, Willimantic, CT 06226. The service will be followed by a musical tribute to Mark by his friends.
In memory of Mark, donations can be made to the . Interment will be private.
Mark was truly thankful to all of the people that have touched his life.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019