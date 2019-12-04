|
|
Mark Roy 1956 - 2019
Groton - Mark James Roy, age 63, of Groton, passed away at his home on December 3, 2019. He was born in Norwich on October 14, 1956 to Viola (Deshefy) Roy of Uncasville and the late James Henry Roy. Besides his loving mother, Mark is survived by a daughter Kelsie Roy of Groton, a brother Robert Roy of East Hampton, and three nieces Samantha, Amanda and Carly Roy.
Mark was a graduate of St. Bernard's class of '74 and received a Bachelor's degree in history from UCONN. He worked for Electric Boat for 39 years as a Material Controller. Mark dedicated years of his life to the game of baseball, playing for both UCONN and the Vagabonds travel team. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and NY Giants fan. Mark was an excellent gardener and loved cooking for his family, especially lobster.
Family and friends may visit Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Norwich New London Tpke., Uncasville on Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral home service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Norwich.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019