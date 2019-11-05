Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Patrick
Norwich, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Wambolt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark S. Wambolt


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark S. Wambolt Obituary
Mark S. Wambolt 1954 - 2019
Anderson, CA - Mark S. Wambolt 65, of Anderson, CA and formerly of Taftville died unexpectedly October 7, 2019. He was born in Taunton, MA on February 24, 1954 the son of the late Raymond and Carolyn Bushee. Mark was employed for a number of years as a car detailer at Nissan of Norwich before his retirement in 2017. He was married to Laura (Pellerin) Wambolt who died on June 12, 2009. He is survived by two daughters: Julie Adams of New Bedford, MA and Mary Shafer and her husband Jeremy of New Hartford, one brother: Gene Wambolt and wife Betty of Taftville, three sisters: Sherry King of Norwich, Carol Bostick of Baltic, and Melissa Bushee of Tucson, AZ, grandchildren: Alexandra Tice, Jacob Adams, and Anna Shafer, great grandchildren: Cameron, Chloe and Mason, his, Aunt Lois Derico of Norwich, and his close friend Nancy Johnston of Taftville as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 9th at 10:00 A.M. at the Cathedral of St. Patrick in Norwich meeting directly at church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Norwich. There are no calling hours. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -