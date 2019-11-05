|
Mark S. Wambolt 1954 - 2019
Anderson, CA - Mark S. Wambolt 65, of Anderson, CA and formerly of Taftville died unexpectedly October 7, 2019. He was born in Taunton, MA on February 24, 1954 the son of the late Raymond and Carolyn Bushee. Mark was employed for a number of years as a car detailer at Nissan of Norwich before his retirement in 2017. He was married to Laura (Pellerin) Wambolt who died on June 12, 2009. He is survived by two daughters: Julie Adams of New Bedford, MA and Mary Shafer and her husband Jeremy of New Hartford, one brother: Gene Wambolt and wife Betty of Taftville, three sisters: Sherry King of Norwich, Carol Bostick of Baltic, and Melissa Bushee of Tucson, AZ, grandchildren: Alexandra Tice, Jacob Adams, and Anna Shafer, great grandchildren: Cameron, Chloe and Mason, his, Aunt Lois Derico of Norwich, and his close friend Nancy Johnston of Taftville as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 9th at 10:00 A.M. at the Cathedral of St. Patrick in Norwich meeting directly at church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Norwich. There are no calling hours. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019