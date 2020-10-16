Marlyn Cutler 1953 - 2020
Brooklyn - Marlyn I. Cutler, 67, of Brooklyn, CT passed away in her sleep on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Brooklyn, CT. Despite her long struggle with cancer she maintained her dignity and positive attitude and showed strength and stamina beyond human expectations. Born March 5, 1953 in Putnam, CT, daughter of the late Kenneth and Irene (Doyle) Cutler.
Marlyn was a Killingly High School graduate of 1971. She worked as a retail manger at several locations. She retired as an administrative assistant from the Killingly Water Pollution Authority. Marlyn's beloved home on Quaddick Lake was a gathering place for family and friends for all occasions. She was an expert water skier and an avid gardener. Marlyn loved to travel and explore and would do so at ever opportunity, camping whenever possible. She has vacationed in Mexico and Bahamas. She has traveled across Canada and visited 49 States many multiple times. Her favorite place to camp was Cobskook Bay, Hoh Rainforest and the Colorado National Monument.
She leaves her best friend and companion Jack Rapo of Brooklyn, CT; her sister Cheryl Desrosiers and her husband Andy of Thompson, CT; her nieces Jennifer and Elise; her nephew Alan; one great niece and three great nephews.
Funeral Services will be private. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society
, 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com