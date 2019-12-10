|
|
Martha (Kacerik) Bonneville 1925 - 2019
Danielson - artha (Kacerik) Bonneville, 94, passed away peacefully on Dec 9, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Webster, MA.
Martha was born on April 25, 1925 in her grandparent's home in Webster, MA. A few years later the family moved to Putnam, CT, where Martha grew up. She was the daughter of Stephen and Margaret (Stefanik) Kacerik. Martha is predeceased by her loving husband Robert, with whom she spent 68 years in Danielson, CT, and is also predeceased by her son Steve and her sisters Pauline and Frances, grandson Lance Martin, great granddaughter Amanda and daughter-in-law Nancy.
Martha is survived by a large loving family including her daughter Cynthia and husband Edward Koziak of Webster, her son David Bonneville and partner Jen, of Orinda, CA, her sister Mary Vandi and brother Steve Kacerik of Putnam, her sister Barbara and husband Rich Ives of Lebanon, CT, her grandson Derek Martin and wife Erica of Webster, grandson Adam Bonneville (Arizona) and granddaughter Stephanie Bonneville (Eastford), granddaughter Rebecca Bonneville (Los Angeles) and grandson Noah Bonneville (San Francisco), great granddaughter Lainey Martin and three great-great grandsons Bradley, Kane and Logan of Webster. She is also survived on both the Kacerik and Bonneville sides of the family by many nieces, nephews and many friends.
Martha had a passion for learning that served her and her family well. Growing up in the depression era with immigrant parents (Slovakia) she was required to start working before graduating high school, but that didn't stop her from walking miles each night in the dark to take classes. That continued as she learned bookkeeping on the job, first at Putnam Woolen and then through her father-in-law at Bonneville's Pharmacy in Danielson. Martha raised (and made clothes for) three kids, cooked the old-fashioned way and grew and canned vegetables, all while serving as the bookkeeper, office manager and silent partner in a very successful family business. If she ever complained along the way, know one can recall it.
Martha and Bob had an amazing partnership in life and in business. From scratch, they started the family business - Colonial Nursery/Colonial Paving, whose success afforded them a long enjoyable retirement that included time with family and close friends, gardening (at a passionate level), traveling and crafts – weaving and needlepoint for Martha and stained glass for Bob at their beautiful home of 65 years on Morin Avenue in Danielson.
The family acknowledges the very special care Martha received in her final days from Laura's Guardian Angels and Central Mass Hospice.
A calling hour will be held on Friday, December 13 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. in Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street, Webster. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace in Webster.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Church in Danielson or the Central Mass Hospice. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019