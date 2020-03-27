|
|
Martha Duhaime 1925 - 2020
Lebanon - Martha Armenakas Duhaime passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Arthur, her brother, John Armen, and her sister, Sarah Grillo. She is survived by her sons, Arthur Duhaime and his wife Susan, George Duhaime and his wife Lori with whom she made her home. Additionally she leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Jessica Duhaime Reinckens, Joshua Duhaime and his wife Abigail, Micah Duhaime and his wife Francesca, Chloe Marrero and her husband Yabneel and Levi Duhaime; as well a 4 great-grandchildren, Naomi, Tilden, Sadie and Jonah.
Martha was born in Norwich, Connecticut to Xionia and George Armenakas and grew up in the Greenville section of Norwich. She worked at many jobs during her lifetime including the State of Connecticut.
In 1950 she married Arthur Duhaime. She and Arthur travelled throughout the United States.
Martha enjoyed being with her extended family. She was always ready for the next adventure. She looked forward to going to the Lebanon Senior Center, where she had many friends.
Martha loved the Lord and her brethren at the Greater New London Bible Students Ecclesia, as well as her brethren throughout the world. She took great comfort in her faith that God has a plan for all mankind and greatly looked forward to her part in it. She was well loved and will be greatly missed by many.
There are no calling hours. A celebration of Martha's life will be planned.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020