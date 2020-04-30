|
Martha J. Jancewicz 1926 - 2020
Norwich - Martha J. (Wisniewski) Jancewicz died on April 30, 2020. She really wasn't ready to go, because she felt that there is still so much to do in this great world.
Just as Saint Paul wrote to his friends at the Philippian church, chapter 1, verses 23-24, she felt: "I am torn between the two: I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far; but it is more necessary for you that I remain in the body. What shall I choose?"
Martha was the 10th child of Polish-born Dominica & Walter Wisniewski. She was born at home, in their house on Prodell Road in Preston, where she lived until she married the late Edward. V. Jancewicz, in 1950. She went to Norwich Free Academy, and she graduated from NFA with the National Honor Society award, and with secretarial skills. She first worked as an office clerk for a number of businesses in downtown Norwich, and while working at the American Thermos Bottle Company, She met and married her husband Ed.
Martha and Ed had three sons: James, William and David. After they were all enrolled in Catholic school, she worked for the Diocese of Norwich as secretary to the Superintendent of Catholic Schools, serving with a wonderful religious community for 28 years. She has traveled and has seen a lot of the world, but lived her entire adult life in Norwich.
After she retired in 1991, Martha went into volunteer work. She ushered at the local theaters, served as a docent at City Hall, and worked at the gift shop clerk at Backus Hospital.
Dancing was her passion. It started with Polka dancing with her husband Ed, and together they later joined the local Square Dancing Club. When she no longer had her dance partner, she took up Country Line Dancing, and in her 80s she had the unique privilege of dancing hip-hop with the Senior Dance Squad at Mohegan Sun arena during the Connecticut Sun Basketball games.
Martha is survived by her younger brother Walter and his wife Laura; by her sons: James and his wife Kim, Bill and his wife Norma Jean, Dave and his wife Linda. Also by her grandchildren: Kristen & Corrie; Amy, Russell & Dane; Benjamin, Elizabeth & Nicodemus; and Julie & Lindsey. And also by her great-grandchildren: Nya, Arion, Liam, Gavin, Sloane, Lucas, Adria, Wyatt, Ethan and Emmett. She also has many nephews and nieces who have always made her feel very special, and she loved them all.
Predeceased in her immediate family were her brothers: Joe, Tony, Frank, Peter, Paul, and Ed, and her sisters Helen, Julia, and Mary, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Martha would prefer that donations be made in her memory to Wycliffe Bible Translators (Wycliffe Bible Translators, PO Box 628200, Orlando FL 32862, for the Martha Jancewicz Memorial Fund. www.wycliffe.org/partner/Jancewicz), or to the Norwich Free Academy (NFA Foundation, 321 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360, in memory of Martha Jancewicz, class of 1944. https://www.nfafoundation.org/), or to Saints Peter and Paul Church (181 Elizabeth St. Norwich, CT 06360, in memory of Martha Jancewicz. https://jnccfaith.org/Our-Parishes/Ss-Peter-and-Paul).
A memorial celebration will be held in the near future at the convenience of the family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020