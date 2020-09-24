Martin L. Jello Sr. 1942 - 2020

Bozrah - Martin L. "Butch" Jello Sr., 77, of Bozrah died September 22, 2020, at Backus Hospital, with his wife Barbara by his side, from heart and lung issues, not Covid-19 related.

He was born in Norwich, November 6, 1942, the son of the late Martin C. and Bernice (Derochick) Jello.

Butch was a self-employed carpenter-mason, building many houses before retiring.

He was married to his wife Barbara (Alu) Jello for forty eight years, who survives him. Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons, Shawn Wagner, Wayne Wagner and Martin Jello Jr., two daughters, Sherry Jimenez and Theresa Dinkins, two sisters, Kathleen "Pinky" Arnold and Dolores Peters, brother-in-law, Michael Alu (Kim), 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, nephews, Michael Alu Jr., Matthew Alu (Allison), Charles Arnold (Jennifer) and Michael Peters, nieces, Patsy Herrera (Xorge) and Kelly Daly (Joe) and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by one son, Keith Anthony Jello.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lovett Cemetery in Sprague. Mask and social distancing will be required. There are no calling hours.

Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



