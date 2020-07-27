1/1
Martin M. Carver Jr.
Martin M. Carver Jr. 2020
Ledyard - Martin M. Carver Jr., 90, of Ledyard, passed away on July 26, 2020. He was the husband of Agnes Carver.
A complete obituary will appear in a future publication. Calling hours will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff St., Norwich. A Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home
82 Cliff Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-4285
