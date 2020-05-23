|
Martin T. "Marty" Gillette 1953 - 2020
NORWICH
- Martin "Marty" Thomas Gillette, 66, of Norwich, CT died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home.
He was born on June 6, 1953, the son of the late Martin and Dora (Spalding) Gillette. Marty married Melody (Perry) Gillette on August 13, 1976 in Hammondsport, NY. She survives him.
Marty grew up in Almond, New York, with his 3 brothers. He graduated from Alfred-Almond central school in 1971 and joined the Navy shortly after. He was on submarines in Hawaii and CT and was assigned to NSSF and Navy School Diving and Salvage in Washington D.C. before eventually getting stationed in Groton in 1980 and moving to Norwich in 1981. He spent 18 years in the Navy as a Nuclear Electrician's Mate and looked upon those days with fond memories. Marty used his Navy training and started working in the control room at Norwich Public Utilities in 1992 and spent many years helping to keep the lights on until his retirement in 2018. Marty spent the few years of his retirement with his wife Melody enjoying the company of his grandchildren and his pet cats and dogs. Marty will be remembered as a good-humored and intelligent man, and could usually find something to joke about in any situation to ease the tension.
In addition to Melody, his wife of nearly 44 years, Marty leaves behind 5 sons- Alan, Josh and his wife Melissa, Matt and his wife Tomi, Chris and his wife Jessica, and Martin "Zeb" and his wife Monica. He is also survived by his 3 younger brothers- Mark, David, and Randy. He leaves behind 8 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 23 to May 25, 2020