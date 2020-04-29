|
|
Martine Clemence Kublbeck 1949 - 2020
Westport, MA - Martine Clemence Kublbeck, passed away peacefully at her home in Westport, MA, April 28, 2020, after a graceful battle with a progressive neurological illness, Corticobasal Deterioration (CBD), alongside her loving family.
She was born in Issy-les Moulineaux, France, January 12, 1949. After emigrating to America, in 1952 with her parents and brother, they made a home in the small town of Plainfield, CT where Martine also raised her family.
Martine was a creative and generous soul. She had a giving heart, rooted in her deep faith. Martine was a graduate of the University of Connecticut, with a focus in French and Fine Arts, and later completed her master's degree in Education. Over the years, Martine used her gifts throughout the community as the Director of Religious Education at St. John the Apostle Church in Plainfield, CT. She retired after 25 years in 2014. She also volunteered for hospice, adult literacy, and numerous community groups.
Martine will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, memere, and friend. When Martine wasn't baking an elaborate birthday cake, fussing over a party, or penning a letter to an old friend, you could find her walking on the beach, a track or maybe even around a parking lot. Above all else, Martine lived for her family. Her grandchildren meant the world to her, they brought more joy with each year – from ball games to plays, she enjoyed sharing art, pie making, cookies and so many hugs and kisses.
Martine had two adoring husbands in her lifetime, Richard Kublbeck and the late Thomas Blevins. She is also survived by her beloved family: her son Galliehue Blevins and wife Jennifer Warner and their boys, Thomas and Samuel; her daughter Rachel and husband Christopher Jusseaume and their children, Andre, Jacqueline, and Nicholas; and daughter Amanda Blevins. She is also survived by her two stepsons, Richard Kublbeck and Jason Kublbeck and his wife, Renee and their three children Kayla, Justin and Kyle.
Martine is donating her brain to the study of neurological conditions at The Mayo Clinic. In lieu of flowers, please follow her passion and consider donating to CurePSP, a leader in CBD research, at http://www.psp.org/donate
A private service will be held at St. John the Apostle Church in Plainfield, CT, and a memorial service will be announced and held immediately following the lift of social gathering restrictions.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020