Mary A. Cote
1942 - 2020
Plainfield - Mary A. Cote 78, beloved wife of the late Ronald M. "Boots" Cote passed away peacefully Sept. 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born Sept. 21, 1942 in New Britain a daughter of the late John and Pauline (Fillo) Homnick and had resided in Plainfield for the last 52 years. She graduated from Simsbury High School and the University of CT. with her Bachelors Degree. She then received her Master's Degree in education from Central CT. State University. Mary taught in the Griswold school system from Sept. 1964 until June of 1999 for a total of 35 years of dedication. Teaching was her passion. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and her favorite TV shows Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Survivor, DWTS, Everybody Loves Raymond and King of Queens. She treasured her doll and tea cup collections but family was her favorite treasure. She enjoyed going up north with her husband to see the foliage and taking a ride to North Stonington for Pizza and the beach. Mary enjoyed hosting family gatherings especially Christmas Eve at their home. She leaves 3 sons Ronald M. Cote, Jr., Roy (Cheryl) Cote and William (Brenda) Cote; 6 grandchildren Caitlin , Jeffrey , Ronald III , (Amber) , Alex , Gregory and Cara; 3 great grandchildrenWarren , Jude and Mila; a sister Susan Goodson; 2 former daughters in law Cheryl and Norma, also numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Jack Homnick. The family would like to thank Debbie, Cindy and Cathy for the loving care they gave her over the years. A Graveside Service for Mary and Boots will be held Saturday (10-3-20) at10:30 AM in Evergreen Cemetery, Central Village. A reception will follow at the family home. Social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
