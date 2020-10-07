1/1
Mary Beebe
Mary Beebe 1939 - 2020
Norwich - Mary Beebe, 81, of Norwich died Monday evening, October 5, 2020, at Backus Hospital, surrounded by her family.
She was born in New London, August 15, 1939, the daughter of the late George and Stella (Pietrzkowski) MacGregor.
Mary was employed for a number of years as a customer delivery person for New London Motors before retiring.
She was married for sixty one years to Leonard Beebe who died on April 22, 2017.
She is survived by one son, Leonard Beebe Jr., three daughters, Linda Marino, Stella Rondeau and MaryAnn Willis, one brother, Richard MacGregor, and one sister, Dorothy Bogue, ten grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews, along with her adopted son, Charlie Arrindell. She was predeceased by one daughter, Patricia Phillips, two grandchildren, Tonya Beebe and Joshua Picard, and one brother, Donald MacGregor.
A graveside service will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Cemetery in Montville. Mask and social distancing will be required. There are no calling hours. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
