|
|
Mary C. Landry 1941 - 2019
Norwich - Mary C. Landry passed peacefully on June 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born June 18, 1941 in Norwich, CT to James H. and Lena (Shelley) Royle. She attended Norwich schools and Academy of the Holy Family in Baltic, CT. On June 6, 1959, she married Arthur J. Boutin. She then married Alfred J. Landry on May 15, 1977. Alfred predeceased Mary on January 21, 2012. Mary worked for the State of CT at Uncas on Thames, Seaside Regional Center, and group homes. After she retired, she was a "lunch lady" at Fields Memorial School in Bozrah. She also was the cook at the 4-H Camp in Franklin for several summers, which she enjoyed immensely. Mary will be remembered for her beautiful gardens, delicious cooking and baking, and the many sewing and crochet projects she created. She is survived by her first husband, Arthur, with whom she had rekindled a relationship with in the last 6 years, and their 6 children: Christopher (Lisa) Boutin of Stafford Springs, CT; Michael (Donna) Boutin of Middletown, CT; Mary F. Boutin; Deborah (Daniel) Tamborra and Jennifer (Michael) Donaldson, all of Norwich, CT, James Boutin of San Marcos, TX., and her brother, James (Ann) Royle of Westerly, RI . Mary was predeceased by her son, Matthew Landry on March 24, 2017. She had 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 1 nephew, and 1 great niece. The family wishes to thank Center for Hospice Care for the wonderful care that enriched Mary's life for the last 6 months. Special thanks to Stephene, Kristy, Marguerrite, Russ, Mark, and volunteers. A Graveside Service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Norwich, CT on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 12 noon.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 20 to June 22, 2019