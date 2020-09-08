Mary Campbell 1926 - 2020
Sterling - Mary T. (Copley) Campbell, 93, of Charlton, MA and Sterling, CT, died Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Overlook Masonic Health Center in Charlton. She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Raymond R. Campbell who died in 1995.
She is survived by three children, Joseph Campbell and his wife Kelly of Danielson, Kevin Campbell of Los Angeles, CA, and MaryBeth Campbell and her husband Charles Furgal of Oxford, MA; three brothers, William Copley of North Attleboro, MA, James Copley of Nashua, NH, and Robert Copley of Toms River, NJ; two sisters, Claire Piekarski of Hampton Beach, NH, and Ann Swiderski of Dracut, MA; four grandchildren, Matthew Campbell and Ryan Campbell of Danielson, Morgan Furgal of Grafton, MA, and Raymond Campbell Furgal of Oxford, MA; and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by three brothers, Walter Copley, John Copley, and Thomas Copley; and a sister, Eileen McCarron. She was born in Dracut, MA, daughter of the late Thomas J. and Mary A. (Morgan) Copley Sr., was raised in Lowell, MA, and lived most of her life in Sterling, CT. She graduated from Lowell High School in 1944 and later attended Eastern Connecticut State University.
Mary was employed by the Frank Chamberlain Insurance Agency in Sterling for 20 years, retiring in 1998. Previously she held positions in the Sterling School System including President of the Parent-Teacher Association and as an Assistant to the Superintendent/Principal of Sterling Memorial School. She was a member of the Sterling Board of Education from 1983-1995, serving as secretary and treasurer during her tenure.
Politically active and devoted to public service, Mary was also a dedicated member of the Sterling Democratic Town Committee, Treasurer for the Salvation Army and President of the Rosary Society at St. Joseph's Church.
Mary moved to the Overlook Community in Charlton, MA, in 2008 where she met many wonderful people and developed countless cherished friendships. In her final years she was part of the Overlook Masonic Health Center Skilled Nursing Unit where she received loving and compassionate care from CNA's, nurses, and hospice.
The family would like to thank the nursing and support staff for their kindness and care in her final years.
Mary was a devoted wife, mother, and Nana. She loved and was very proud of her family and grandchildren. They meant everything to her.
Calling hours are Friday, September 18, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, MA.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford, MA. To view a live streaming of her funeral Mass please click on the link found with her obituary on the funeral home website.
A private burial will take place at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Plainfield, CT.
Throughout Mary's life she constantly preached the importance and value of an education.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in her name to Assumption University. "The Assumption Fund" at https://www.assumption.edu/info/alumni/support-assumption
or send a contribution to Assumption University, "The Assumption Fund" 500 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA. 01609
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.paradisfuneralhome.com