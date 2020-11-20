Mary E. Champagne 1924 - 2020

Putnam - Mary E. (Ziemski) Radcliffe Champagne, 96, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Matulatis Nursing Home after an illness. Her husband, Raymond A. Champagne, died in 1989.

She leaves 3 sons, William H. Radcliffe, Jr., and Thomas "Everett" Radcliffe and his wife Betty, all of Webster, MA and Garrett M. Radcliffe of Meriden, CT; 8 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, by her brothers Edward, John and Thomas Ziemski, and by her sisters Margaret P. Shaffer, Dorothy Tremblay, Pauline Fontaine and an infant sister.

She was born at home in Dudley, MA on September 9, 1924, the oldest child of John S. and Katherine M. (Quigg) Ziemski. She lived in Webster, MA from 1942 to 1976 when she moved to Putnam.

Mrs. Champagne was a spinner at Stevens Linen Associates in Dudley, MA, at Matson Mills in North Grosvenordale and at Hale Manufacturing in Ballouville. She then waitressed at Marketplace Restaurant and at Wendy's, both in Putnam before retiring.

She was a faithful member of Saint Mary of the Visitation Church. In her retirement years, she volunteered at Putnam Elementary School as an aide. She also enjoyed playing bingo.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, November 23, from the Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster, MA with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Saint Mary of the Visitation Church, 218 Providence Street, Putnam. Burial will be in West Thompson Cemetery, Thompson. A time of visitation will be held in the funeral home from 9:15 to 10:15 AM on Monday, November 23, in the funeral home prior to the Mass. Covid-19 guidelines will be in place and everyone is required to wear a mask. Donations in her name may be made to St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 218 Providence St., PO Box 665, Putnam, CT 06260-0665.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store