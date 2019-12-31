|
Mary Elaine Zerull 1947 - 2019
Norwich - Mary Elaine Zerull, a long time resident of Norwich passed away December 16, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska. She was at peace surrounded by friends and family. She was born in Houston, Texas September 14, 1947.
Mary was a world traveler both internationally and domestically making friends and visiting family along the way. Some of the places she visited: Europe, the Holy Land, Russia, Canada, Alaska, and Hawaii.
Mary had a sweet tender disposition who loved to laugh. She made it easy to love her. With her charm and wit, you always knew when she was present. She remembered everything, all the way to the end.
This Angel joins in Heaven her mother Hazel and her father Frederick from Norwich.
She is survived by her brothers Jim Zerull and his wife Anmaree of Canterbury, Frederick Zerull and his wife Linda of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, sister Linda Erickson and her husband Randy of Anchorage, Alaska, by her nieces and nephews Holly and husband Steve, Amanda and husband Justin, Shelina and husband Craig, Jara, James and his wife Alison, and by her great nieces and great nephews Alex, Ethan, Julia, MacKenzie, Gavin, Kendall, Letty, and Kian.
We will celebrate her life Friday, January 3, 2020 at Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St, in Norwich. Calling hours will be from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm with service at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich.
Mary left this world too soon. She will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary Zerull's memory may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020