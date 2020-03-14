|
|
Mary Ellen Szymanski 1947 - 2020
BOZRAH - Mary Ellen Szymanski beloved wife of Raymond F. Szymanski, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the arms of her husband Ray.
They just celebrated their 30 year wedding anniversary, having been married on February 10, 1990 in Bozrah, CT.
Mary recently celebrated her 73 birthday and was born February 1, 1947 to Cecile Cichonski Parker and Robert Parker in Whitinsville, MA. She went on to graduate from Northbridge high school in Whitinsville, MA. Mary worked at TYL Middle School in Montville, CT as a paraprofessional. She was a member of the Divine Providence National Catholic Church, and was an organizer and promoter of the Ocean Beach Polka-Jam Festival. Mary also owned and operated Szymanski Electric with her husband. Mary and Ray have been doing a live Polka-Jam radio show as DJ's for the last 20 years at WCNI 90.9FM in New London, CT.
Mary was a special kind of woman, who was loved by everyone. She was so dynamic and articulate, and truly a woman with so much to offer and taken too soon. She will be sadly missed.
In addition to her husband Ray, she leaves behind two children; Kerrie and John Gagnon, four stepchildren; Joshua, Latoya, Corey, and Shawna Szymanski. Two brothers Ron (Sally) Parker, and Lee (Patty) Parker. Three sisters; JoAnn Parker Boudreau, Page Parker and Christan Parker, as well as many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her brother, Robert Parker.
The funeral will assemble on Thursday, March, 19 at 9:45 a.m. at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Divine Providence Church. Burial will be at Divine Providence Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wendsday from 5 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020