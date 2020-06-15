Mary F. Mills 1927 - 2020
Brooklyn - Mary Frances Mills, 92, formerly of Brooklyn, CT died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her home in Hoagland, IN. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Mills, who died March 18, 1994. On February 3, 1996 she married her current husband Alfred F. Scheumann of Hoagland IN. Mary was born August 7, 1927 the daughter of the late Harry E. and Frances (Marlor) Magoon of Brooklyn, CT. She was educated in the Brooklyn Public Schools system and was a graduate of Killingly High School. After high school, she attended the University of Connecticut, and worked as a substitute teacher for the Plainfield School District.
Mrs. Mills is survived by her husband, two children, Pamela Corley of Stamford, KY and Gregory Mills of Cheshire, CT; their spouses and two grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Gladys V. Magoon in 1990. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 19, 1 p.m. at South Cemetery, Brooklyn, CT. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be sent to the Mortlake Fire Company or the American Heart Association. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.