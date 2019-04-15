Mary H. Beaulac 1935 - 2019

Putnam - Mary (Hannifan) Beaulac, 83, of Myers St., passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Westview Healthcare. She was the loving wife of over 50 years to the late Maurice Beaulac. Born in Putnam, she was the daughter of the late Timothy and Hildur (Peterson) Hannifan.

A 1952 graduate of Putnam High School, Mrs. Beaulac, along with her late husband, owned and operated Beaulac's Pharmacy. Mary was a very social person who loved to get together with family and friends. She loved taking pictures, took up golf in her retirement, and was a UConn sports fan. She liked completing crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy and the Wheel of Fortune. She enjoyed her summers at Alexander's Lake and wintering at Lake Fairways in N. Fort Myers, FL. Mary was also a Corporator of Day Kimball Hospital and a communicant of St. Mary Church of the Visitation.

Mary is survived by her son, Michael Beaulac of Putnam; her daughters, Maureen Beaulac of Marlboro, MA, and Margaret Beaulac and her partner Eileen McLaughlin of Las Vegas, NV; her sister in-law, Colleen Hannifan of Boca Raton, FL; her nephew, James Hannifan of Boca Raton, FL; her niece, Kathleen Hannifan of Boca Raton, FL; and many cousins and friends. She is predeceased by her brother, the late John Hannifan and her sister, the late Jean Hannifan.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary's family from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam. A gathering will begin in the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary Church of the Visitation, 218 Providence St., Putnam, CT. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Maurice P. Beaulac Scholarship Fund, c/o The Putnam Rotary Foundation, Inc., PO Box 682, Putnam, CT 06260, St. Mary Church of the Visitation, 218 Providence St., Putnam, CT 06260, or to Day Kimball Hospital, P.O. Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com. Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary