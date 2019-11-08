|
Mary J. Plante 1934 - 2019
Mary Jane Plante 85, beloved wife of the late Henry J. "Bud" Plante passed away November 2, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born August 18, 1934 in New Haven a daughter of the late Daniel Barrett and Jane (Flanagan) Sullivan and was raised by her grandfather James "Pop" Flanagan. Mary Jane resided in Stafford Springs for many years where she was active in many organizations to include the former Public Health Nursing Assoc. She went on to assist in the operation of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home with her husband and son. Mary Jane was a committed caregiver to her immediate and extended family. She enjoyed spending many summers at her home in Quonochontaug, RI. She leaves 2 sons James H. Plante of Glastonbury, Timothy R. Plante and his wife Melissa of Plainfield; 2 grandchildren Lauren E. Plante of Stamford and Collin J. Plante of Glastonbury; a sister Elizabeth Cobb of Birmingham , AL. Funeral services with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Norwich will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the 200 Executive Blvd. 4B, Southington, CT. 06489-1058. Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home, Plainfield has care of arrangements. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019