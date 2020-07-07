1/1
Mary Jane Bouthillier
1937 - 2020
Danielson - Mary Jane Bouthillier, 82, of Danielson, CT passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home in Danielson. Born September 14, 1937 in Putnam, CT, daughter of the late Lawrence and Maria Jeanne (Auger) Bodo. Mary Jane was the beloved wife of Robert Bouthillier, Sr. he died in 2007.
Mary Jane was a Communicant of St. James Church in Danielson. She loved to travel with family and going out to eat. She enjoyed joking around and was a very generous and thoughtful person with a heart of gold. Mary Jane was a two-time cancer survivor and devoted her life to taking care of her family. She worked for Danielson Curtain and for William Prym.
Mary Jane leaves her sons Robert Bouthillier, Jr. (Cheryl Rivera) of Dayville, CT and John Bouthillier (Janet) of Brooklyn, CT; her daughters Ann Marie McDougall (Thomas) of East Killingly, CT and Maureen Adams (John Morabito) of Dayville, CT; a brother Richard Pelletier (Donna) of North Grosvenordale, CT; a sister Barbara Crowley of Florida; a daughter in law Dianne Bouthillier; her eight grandchildren; her nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Robert she was predeceased by a son Garry Bouthillier in 2005; also by her siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:30 at ST. James Church, 12 Franklin Street, Danielson, CT. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson, CT. In lieu of flowers donation maybe made in her memory to the American Cancer Society 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045 . Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home and Cremation Service
33 Reynolds Street
Danielson, CT 06239
860-774-9403
