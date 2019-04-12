|
Mary Jo Arnold 1939 - 2019
Norwich - Mary Jo Arnold, 79, peacefully drifted into the arms of the Lord on Monday, April 8th, 2019 while at Bayview Healthcare and Rehab. In Waterford, CT. She leaves her daughter Heather Arnold (Schlegel), grandchildren; Joshua, Katherine and Ian Schlegel, numerous cousins and friends. All are invited to Calling Hours on Tuesday evening from 5pm-7pm at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11am at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 180 Elizabeth St., Norwich, CT meeting directly at the church. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Ave., Norwich, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019