Mary-Jo "Gleason" Jarry 1979 - 2019

Norwich - Mary-Jo "Gleason" Jarry, 40, passed away on Friday March 22, 2019.

Born March 21, 1979, the daughter of John M. and Mary Jo (Mingoia) Gleason in Norwich, CT.

While attending St. Patricks and St. Bernards High School, Mary-Jo was very athletic, participating in baseball, track, and diving. Her passion was gymnastics having spent many years at Flip City.

She spent her entire career in the casino industry, working for Mohegan Sun and most resently as a supervisor at Foxwoods.

Mary-Jo was special and loved by many, lighting up a room with her beauty and glowing personality. She touched the lives of all who met her and was a devoted mother.

Mary-Jo was predeceased by two brothers John M. Gleason Jr. and Christopher John Gleason, maternal and paternal grandparents.

She is survived by three daughters Ivy Lynn Mendez, Joelle Mendez, Briana Mendez, her parents, and several cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many close friends.

Calling hours will be Friday April 12, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home 82 Cliff St. Norwich.

A memorial mass will be Saturday April 13, 2019 at 1 PM at St. Patricks Cathedral 213 Broadway Norwich, CT. Burial will be private at a later date.

Donations in Mary-Jo's memory for help in supporting her young children can be made to "In Memory of Mary-Jo Gleason-Jarry" Navy Federal Credit Union PO Box 3100 Merrifield, VA 22119-3100.

Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory. Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary