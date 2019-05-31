|
|
Mary L. Lukin DIED - 2019
Moosup - Mary L. Lukin, age 88, passed away on May 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Bondulich.
Mary was the most cherished wife of the late Matthew S. Lukin (3/24/2017) Mary devoted her life to her family. All day, every day we were in her thoughts as she never stopped thinking about us. Her passion was being a Nani and Great Nani. Mary was born and raised in Manhattan, NY and enjoyed sharing the story of her New York accent and saying she had the best of two lives. City girl and country woman. Mary made friends with everyone, never saying a bad word about anyone.
Mary is survived by her girls Kathleen Dalbec (Leo), Carol Lukin, Lisa Lukin and Nancy Dexter; grandchildren Kyna Holliday (Stephen), Kyle Dalbec, Lee Lukin, Matthew Gillis, Brandon Dexter, Ashley Valdez (Joel) and Timothy Dexter; great grandchildren Alayna, Taelyn, Abigail, Amber and Parker. She is also survived by her loving sisters Jennie Hodulick and Helen Johnston both of New York.
She was predeceased by her brother John Bondulich.
The family would like to thank all of her caring and loving friends at Pierce Home.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at All Hallows Church in Moosup on Monday June 3rd at 11:00AM. A calling hour will be held from 9:30AM-10:30AM at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home 595 Norwich Road, Plainfield, CT, prior to the church service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to State of Connecticut, Dept. of Rehabilitation Services, Bureau of Education and Services for the Blind, 184 Windsor Avenue, Windsor, CT 06095-4536. www. doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 31 to June 2, 2019