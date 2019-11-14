|
Mary Lou Guthrie 2019
Glocester - Mary Lou Guthrie, 75, Chepachet, passed away Thursday, November 8, 2019, after a long and spirited battle with cancer. She died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family and friends. Born in Pawtucket, Mary Lou was the daughter of the late Leo and Lilian Guertin.
She married her husband Bob, her High School Sweetheart, in 1965, in Burrillville.
After receiving her Nursing B.S. at the University of Rhode Island, she became a licensed RN. She initially taught in the nursing program at URI. She became the head nurse at Butler Hospital. She went on to focus on social and mental wellness, and held leadership and administrative positions at Madonna Place, Martin House and Crisis House. In addition to her impressive career of helping others, she volunteered at Saint Joseph's Living Center for more than 14 years.
She was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother and foster parent.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Ann ("God's special Gift"). She is survived by her loving husband, Bob, her son Rob, daughter-in-law Christine, and grandchildren Taylor and Tessa. She is also survived by many, many cousins, all of whom she was incredibly close to-and who all know who they are.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, November 20, at 10 AM at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 116 Danielson Pike, Foster. Burial will follow in New St. Andrew Cemetery, Colchester, CT. Calling hours will be Tuesday November 19, from 4 to 6 PM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following organizations in Mary Lou's memory: Haitian Health Foundation: https://www.haitianhealthfoundation.org/
Ryan House: https://www.ryanhouse.org/
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019