Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith and Walker Funeral Home and Cremation Service
148 Grove Street
Putnam, CT 06260
(860) 928-2442
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Conover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise (Lapierre) Conover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise (Lapierre) Conover Obituary
Mary Louise (Lapierre) Conover 1946 - 2019
Eastford - Mary Louise (Lapierre) Conover of Eastford, CT, widow of Robert C. Conover, passed away in her sleep Friday, August 23, 2019 after several years of decline due to pulmonary fibrosis.
Mary was born Nov. 16, 1946 in Concord, NH to George Arthur Lapierre and Celia (Labonte) Lapierre and was raised in Moosup, CT. On Sep. 15, 1973 Mary and Bob were married and they enjoyed 43 years together in Eastford until Bob's death on Dec. 17, 2016.
Mary worked for the state Department of Mental Retardation as a Residential Aide at Mansfield Training School for many years and at state Group Homes in the area following the close of MTS, retiring in July 2002.
Mary and Bob spent many years enjoying the fruits of RC Farm with their extensive gardens and also participating in local Farmer's Markets. After retirement they spent several weeks of the summer for several years fishing for salmon in Kenai, Alaska; and Mary enjoyed hobbies and was proficient at quilting and making pottery in her spare time and was a caring and thoughtful friend to many over the years.
Her survivors include her sister Laura Baker (Mike) of Moosup, CT; brothers Arthur Lapierre of Moosup, Roger Lapierre (Phyllis) of Coventry, CT, and Maurice Lapierre of Plainfield; sisters-in-law Janice Conover of Cumming, GA , Marion Lapierre of Eastford, and Peg Conover Morley (Joe) of Prescott, AZ; numerous nieces and nephews; and her aunt Dori Randmetz. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Bob, and her brothers Girard, Henri, and Oliver Lapierre. Mary and Bob will also be missed by their many friends in the area for their hospitality and kindness; and Mary's memory will especially be held in the hearts of her dear friends Cookie Carberry, Betsy Main, and Lettie Schultz .
A graveside ceremony will take place at Grove Cemetery in Eastford, CT on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 am, where Mary's and Bob's ashes will be interred in a family plot and where Military Honors will recognize Bob's military service in Vietnam. Please visit smithandwalkerfh.com to share a memory with the family. Donations in Mary's or Bob's honor may be made to and will be gratefully received by "Hospice of Northeastern CT," c/o Day Kimball Development Office, PO Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith and Walker Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now