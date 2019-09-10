|
|
Mary Louise (Lapierre) Conover 1946 - 2019
Eastford - Mary Louise (Lapierre) Conover of Eastford, CT, widow of Robert C. Conover, passed away in her sleep Friday, August 23, 2019 after several years of decline due to pulmonary fibrosis.
Mary was born Nov. 16, 1946 in Concord, NH to George Arthur Lapierre and Celia (Labonte) Lapierre and was raised in Moosup, CT. On Sep. 15, 1973 Mary and Bob were married and they enjoyed 43 years together in Eastford until Bob's death on Dec. 17, 2016.
Mary worked for the state Department of Mental Retardation as a Residential Aide at Mansfield Training School for many years and at state Group Homes in the area following the close of MTS, retiring in July 2002.
Mary and Bob spent many years enjoying the fruits of RC Farm with their extensive gardens and also participating in local Farmer's Markets. After retirement they spent several weeks of the summer for several years fishing for salmon in Kenai, Alaska; and Mary enjoyed hobbies and was proficient at quilting and making pottery in her spare time and was a caring and thoughtful friend to many over the years.
Her survivors include her sister Laura Baker (Mike) of Moosup, CT; brothers Arthur Lapierre of Moosup, Roger Lapierre (Phyllis) of Coventry, CT, and Maurice Lapierre of Plainfield; sisters-in-law Janice Conover of Cumming, GA , Marion Lapierre of Eastford, and Peg Conover Morley (Joe) of Prescott, AZ; numerous nieces and nephews; and her aunt Dori Randmetz. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Bob, and her brothers Girard, Henri, and Oliver Lapierre. Mary and Bob will also be missed by their many friends in the area for their hospitality and kindness; and Mary's memory will especially be held in the hearts of her dear friends Cookie Carberry, Betsy Main, and Lettie Schultz .
A graveside ceremony will take place at Grove Cemetery in Eastford, CT on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 am, where Mary's and Bob's ashes will be interred in a family plot and where Military Honors will recognize Bob's military service in Vietnam. Please visit smithandwalkerfh.com to share a memory with the family. Donations in Mary's or Bob's honor may be made to and will be gratefully received by "Hospice of Northeastern CT," c/o Day Kimball Development Office, PO Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019