Mary Louise Peret 1953 - 2020
Norwich - Mary L. Simpson Peret of Norwich. The Angels came and took Mary Louise Simpson Peret to heaven Saturday, January 4 after a short bout with leukemia. Mary was born 4/14/1953 to the late Leonard and Blanche (Duff) Simpson in Niagara Falls, New York. She lived in Niagara Falls till she married Alfred R Peret from Groton and eventually moved to Norwich where she unexpectedly found a great aunt, Mary Jane Roy and other family members who worked at the once booming textile mills of Norwich.
Mary is survived by her husband Alfred, son Patrick, his wife Marybeth and grand-daughter Aurora Mae. Also sister Gloria Welch and family, brother Robert Simpson and family and Michael Simpson and his family. Brother Michael in 2009 gave Mary the gift of life by donating a kidney to the New England Kidney exchange program for Mary. Mary received a kidney transplant less than 24 hours after Michael's donation. Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by a younger sister Kathleen.
Mary loved to bake, sew and entertain her grand-daughter and friends. She was also a member of the Thames Valley Rockhounds of Ledyard and the Meriden Mineral Society.
The family would like to thank to Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital and DaVita Dialysis Clinic in Norwich for outstanding care over the years.
Calling hours for Mary will Wednesday, January 8 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich. A short service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, January 9 at the funeral home before burial at Maplewood Cemetery. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020