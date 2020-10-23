Mary Posiadala 1925 - 2020
Brooklyn - Mary Posiadala, 95, of Brooklyn passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 25, 1925 in Borowa Gora, Poland to the late Greg & Anna (Dziki) Gwodz. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Jozef Posiadala. Jozef and Mary traveled from Germany in 1949 with a suitcase and their son Joseph and were welcomed here in the US by her Uncle and Aunt, Michael & Anna Dziki and their children. Mary was employed at Prym's for 42 years as a packer. She enjoyed cooking for anyone that would stop by to visit her home and especially making her famous perogies, cherry squares and sweets mostly from scratch. She loved flower and vegetable gardening. Mary was also a creative and proficient seamstress specializing in making curtains for her and her daughter's homes as well as dresses for her granddaughters. Mary loved to travel with her best friend Gerry Salvas and his siblings all over the United States. Just recently, Mary traveled with family to Maine to visit her grandson and family. She was a communicant of St. James Parish. Mary is survived by her son Joseph, grandchildren Jo-Ann and Lynn Posiadala, Jeffrey Logee and his wife Tanya Hanke, and great grandchildren Ashley Chauvin, Anthony Posiadala and Otto Logee. She is also survived by her son-in-law Wayne Logee. Mary was predeceased by her husband Jozef in 1977, daughter Anna Logee in 2014 and very special friend Gerry Salvas in 2020. The family wishes to thank Dr. Paul Matty, the staff at Day Kimball Hospital and the DKH Hospice nurses for their never-ending care they provided for Mary. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday October 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. James Church 12 Franklin Street Danielson, CT followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson. Donations may be made in her memory to St. James Church 12 Franklin Street Danielson, CT 06239. tillinghastfh.com