Norwich Bulletin Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home
82 Cliff Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-4285
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Shugrue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary T. Shugrue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary T. Shugrue Obituary
Mary T. Shugrue 1926 - 2019
Norwich - Heaven is a little more blessed with the addition of Mary Shugrue to its ranks. Mary Theresa Shugrue, 93, of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019.
Born in Norwich to the late Patrick and Annie (Shea) Mumford, Mary is survived by five children, six grandchildren, and a beloved great-granddaughter; also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph N. Shugrue and her son John Shugrue.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Norwich, CT, on Friday, October 25 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shugrue Memorial Scholarship Fund at Northwest Catholic High School, 29 Wampanoag Drive, West Hartford, CT 06117.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff St., Norwich. For memorial guestbook please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home
Download Now