Mary T. Shugrue 1926 - 2019
Norwich - Heaven is a little more blessed with the addition of Mary Shugrue to its ranks. Mary Theresa Shugrue, 93, of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019.
Born in Norwich to the late Patrick and Annie (Shea) Mumford, Mary is survived by five children, six grandchildren, and a beloved great-granddaughter; also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph N. Shugrue and her son John Shugrue.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Norwich, CT, on Friday, October 25 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shugrue Memorial Scholarship Fund at Northwest Catholic High School, 29 Wampanoag Drive, West Hartford, CT 06117.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff St., Norwich. For memorial guestbook please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019