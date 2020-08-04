Maryann Morin 1942 - 2020
Niantic - Maryann Morin, age 78, of Niantic, passed away on August 3, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1942 to the late John and Enid (Senser) Perkowski. She was to married the late Fernand Morin Jr.
Maryann worked as a mental health worker for the Norwich State Hospital and later at Delia's. She volunteered for "The Backus" for many years. She was an avid Red Sox and UCONN Huskies fan. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and bowling, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son Michael Morin and his wife Heather of Lebanon, a daughter Lori Loughlin and her husband Farrell of Oakdale, grandchildren Meredith, Benjamin, and Kerri. She is predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be private. Donations may be made to the Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation or to the Mohegan Fire Company.
