Matthew Clark 1986 - 2020
Brooklyn - Matthew Vincent Clark, 34, of Brooklyn, CT died unexpectedly Friday, September 25, 2020 in Manchester, CT. He was born February 10, 1986 in Norwich, CT son of Bruce and Kathi (Robinson) Clark. Matthew was the beloved husband of LeAnn (Larrow) Clark, they were married on April 25, 2009 in Canterbury, CT. Matthew was a devoted husband and father and had a really big heart. He would do anything to make his wife and kids laugh and would put the needs of his family before his own. Matthew was a nerd and a gamer, all who knew him, knew him as Ketchi, he enjoyed playing Mario Kart with his kids.
He leaves his wife of 11 years LeAnn Clark of Brooklyn, CT; his daughter Ava Clark age 10 of Brooklyn, CT; his son Gavin Clark age 5 of Brooklyn, CT; his parents Bruce Clark and Kathi Clark of Baltic, CT; his sister Heather Salas and her husband David of Lebanon, CT; his nieces Ashlyn Salas and Nora Salas of Lebanon, CT; his nephew Oliver Salvas of Lebanon, CT; his in laws Steven and Terri Larrow of Brooklyn, CT. Also his co-workers from RoadRunner Installations who he loved as family.
Calling Hours will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. Due to Covid- 19 restrictions calling hours will be limited to the amount of people allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. Social distancing and wearing a mask must be followed. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made on go fund me to Ava & Gavin Clark's Future Education. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com