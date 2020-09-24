1/1
Matthew J. Gavis
Matthew J. Gavis 1977 - 2020
Danielson - Matthew Jay Gavis, 43, of Danielson, passed away Sept. 22, 2020.
Born April 20, 1977, Matthew was number 9 of 12 children.
He worked in food service most of his life. Most recently he worked at Herb's Country Deli in Montville, owner and boss Ellen Plotnick Curtin really loved Matthew and established a great bond through the years.
Matthew enjoyed the outdoors hiking, fishing and doing yard work. He loved his family and enjoyed his time with them; he was especially close to his nieces Adelina and Adrianna and nephew Brandon, including several others.
He leaves behind four children, Evan, Olivia, Logan and Chace. His siblings, Cleve and Jeff Blankenship, Rosae Marie Watrous, Catherine Nadeau, James and Rich Gavis, his twin Lisa Gavis, Leland and Keirre Camardo. Matthew was predeceased by his parents, grandmother, brothers John Scott Blankenship and Glenn Gavis.
Calling hours are Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Spencer Funeral Home, located at 112 Main Street, East Hampton. Burial services are private.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
