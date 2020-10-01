1/1
Maureen Kelly
Maureen Kelly 1931 - 2020
Norton, Mass. - Maureen G. Kelly of Norton, MA, wife of the late Thomas V. Kelly, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born December 3, 1931 to Wilfred and Barbara Phalen Godere in Norwich CT. She grew up in Norwich and was an alumna of Norwich Free Academy and Connecticut College.
Visiting hours are Sunday, October 4, from 3-7 p.m. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave) Norton.
A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Monday, October 5, at 11 a.m. in St Mary's Church, 1 Power St., Norton. Burial will follow at the Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
or

