Maureen Opperman 1927 - 2020
Plainfield - Maureen Opperman, 93, of 92 Academy Hill Road in Plainfield passed away at the home of her daughter on September 1, 2020. Maureen was born at the Flower Hospital in New York City on July 13, 1927 to Susanne (Berton) and Samuel Gillow. Her family moved to Plainfield in 1935. Maureen graduated from Plainfield High School in 1945. Following her graduation she worked at the North Shore Babies Hospital in Salem, MA and later at the Children's Village of the Hartford Orphan Asylum in Hartford, CT. On July 12, 1947, Maureen was united in marriage to the love of her life, Fred Opperman, at the Plainfield Congregational Church. In 1957, Maureen continued her education as she trained to be an LPN and worked at the Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam. In the late sixties she began taking courses at Eastern Connecticut State College and received her degree in Early Childhood Education. She taught first and second grade in Plainfield for twenty years. Maureen was a curious and sparkling woman with a great eye for detail. She was an avid antique collector. As well, she created beautifully knitted sweaters and other handwork. Maureen and Fred spend many loving and happy years together, with a positive outlook through all of their endeavors. They enjoyed spending time in the summer with family at their beloved collage at Point Judith, Rhode Island. Maureen is survived by her children, David (Nory) Opperman of Voluntown, Anne Opperman of Brooklyn. Grandchildren Hilary Opperman of New Haven, Derek (Joslyn) Opperman of Los Angeles, and Emily Opperman of Boston. Great-granddaughter Sophie Opperman. She also leaves her sister Valerie Orefice of Wallingford as well as many nieces, nephews and special friends. She was predeceased by her husband Fred in 2006 and sister Flora Shippee in 2016. A calling hour will be held from 10-11am on September 12 at the Plainfield Congregational Church followed by a memorial service at 11. A graveside service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Central Village. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maureen's memory to the Plainfield Congregational Church at 519 Norwich Road. The family asks that social distancing and mask wearing precautions be observed. tillinghastfh.com