Maurice "Moe" Labrecque 1930 - 2019
Danielson - Maurice "Moe" Labrecque, 89, of Danielson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2nd, after an extended illness. He was the loving husband of Loretta (Veilleux) Labrecque for 40 years and the devoted son of the late Omar and Rose Labrecque. Born on March 3, 1930 and raised in Plainfield, CT, Moe was passionate about his country and joined the U.S. Navy at the earliest opportunity, serving honorably as a sonar man on the destroyers USS Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr. (DD-850), USS James C. Owens (DD-776) and USS Hank (DD-702). Moe completed two Good Will Tours through the Mediterranean following WWII and also patrolled the waters of the North Atlantic at the start of the Korean War. He loved reminiscing about his naval service, holding his audiences captive during his animated recollections of his time at sea. Moe was also an avid collector of military works and kept abreast of national and international politics. As a talented electrician and mechanical technician, Moe worked for local mills in the northeastern Connecticut area, most notably Federal Paper Board in Sprague. Moe was a dedicated family man and father to Linda Roode (Gary) who both predeceased him, Lori Ellis (Randy) and Lisa Perreault (Gerard). His former wife Mildred Boutin and their infant daughter, Sandra, also predeceased him along with his brother Rudy, for whom he provided faithful care. Upon his marriage to Loretta in 1979, Moe gained an additional daughter Brenda Page and two sons, Jeff Page (Lisa) and David Page (Jeanna), all of whom survive him. Along with the aforementioned, Moe leaves numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, cousins and friends. A mass celebrating Moe's life will take place at St. John the Apostle Church in Plainfield on July 11th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Plainfield, with full military honors. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Danielson Veterans Coffeehouse in Moe's name: dvcoffeehouse.com or P.O. Box 3, Danielson, CT 06239.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 5 to July 7, 2019