May (Waters) Alvord 1926 - 2019

Putnam - May W. Alvord, 93, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday April 19, 2019. Loving wife and partner of the late James L. Alvord, the pair proudly owned and operated Alvord's Market for many decades.

A lifelong resident of Putnam, Ms. Alvord is the daughter of the late Wesley and Viola (Reindeau) Waters.

Dedicating her life to her family and friends, she enjoyed swimming, knitting, reading, gardening, traveling and spending her winters in Naples, Florida.

May is survived by her daughter, Barbara Shaughnessy of Weymouth, MA; her sister Phyllis Leclair of Thompson CT; her grandchildren Keri Competello of NY; Kimberly Tiffany of Weymouth MA; and her great-grandchildren Madeline Competello and Kaydence Tiffany.

May joins three brothers, Richard Waters, Charles Waters and Conrad Waters and her sister Blanche Rawson in eternal rest.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with May's family at 10:00 a.m. on Friday April 26, 2019, in the Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 230 Providence St, Putnam, CT. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.