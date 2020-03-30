|
May MacGlaflin 1924 - 2020
Bozrah - May Kingsley MacGlaflin, 96, of Bozrah passed away March 27, 2020, at Fairview in Groton.
She was born January 11, 1924, in Norwich, to Jason H. Kingsley and Lillian Calkins. She married Edward MacGlaflin on April 7, 1947, at Sacred Heart Church in Norwichtown. He predeceased her on February 9, 2004.
May graduated from N.F.A. in 1942 and the University of Connecticut in 1946. She began her teaching career at N.F.A. and later continued teaching at Fields Memorial Elementary School in Bozrah. In 1962 May was hired by Norwich Public Schools as a Math teacher in the newly opening Kelly Junior High School. She continued teaching in Norwich until her retirement in 1984.
She loved her Boston Red Sox and any UConn athletic team, especially the UConn Women's Basketball Team. May greatly enjoyed golf, both playing and watching. She was a longtime member of the Norwich Golf Course and their Ladies League.
Other interests included needlework, reading, bowling and the daily newspaper puzzles.
May is survived by her son, Edward F. MacGlaflin; daughter, Margaret "Peg" Ververis and her husband Peter; three grandchildren, Jason MacGlaflin and his wife Julie, Anne MacGlaflin and Timothy Ververis and his wife Heidi; and three great-granddaughters, Madilynn, Ella and Natalie Ververis. She is also survived by her sister, Janis Murtha and her husband Gerry; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Jason, Wesley, Frederick, Albert and William, and her sister, Lorraine Hyde.
Interment will be immediate family only at Maplewood Cemetery. A celebration of life will be observed at a later date.
Her family would like to thank everyone at Fairview for the compassionate and loving care provided to May over the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in May's memory to either Bozrah Volunteer Fire Dept, 239 Fitchville Road, Bozrah, CT 06334 or Fairview, 235 Lestertown Road, Groton, CT 06340.
Guillot Funeral Home in Taftville, Conn., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020