Megan VanDyke 2002 - 2019
Columbia - Megan VanDyke, 17, of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born in Manchester on March 1, 2002. She was a senior at EO Smith High School.
Megan had the biggest heart and loved her many dogs and cats. She was a kind and gentle soul that always had a smile on her face. She played sports, especially soccer. She didn't care if her team won or lost as long as everyone had fun.
Megan had many friends and loved going to the beach with them as well as kayaking and playing games and doing arts and crafts. We will all miss her great sense of humor and her smile
Megan is survived by her mother and step father, Heather VanDyke Cadona, and Brian Cardona; two sisters, Ashley VanDyke and Katelyn VanDyke; grandparents, Robert and Kathy Bosworth of Lebanon. Megan is also survived by her father and step mother Chris and Sharon VanDyke. She also leaves behind her favorite aunt and uncle, Mike and Lisa Bosworth of Tolland; her Florida grandparents, Ed and Myriam Cardona. as well as Brian's brother Matt Cardona.
Megan was an angel on earth and now she is an angel in heaven.
Megan's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Potter Funeral Home, 456 Jackson St. (Rte. 195) Willimantic. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to WAIM (Windham Area Interfaith Ministry) 866 Main St. Willimantic, CT 06226. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneral home.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019