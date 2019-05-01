Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
53 Norwich New London Tpke
Uncasville, CT 06382
(860) 889-2374
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Burgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Burgess

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael A. Burgess Obituary
Michael A. Burgess 1959 - 2019
Scotland - Michael A. Burgess, age 60, passed away on April 26, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was born on January 19, 1959 in New London to Lucy (Piascik) Burgess and the late John Burgess.
Michael graduated from St. Bernard H.S. Class of 1976 and went on to work as a graphic artist for MS Chambers in Baltic. He later retired as a Construction Foreman for Building Systems Unlimited in Woodstock. He was a very private man with a kindness for others during their challenging times. He loved watching NASCAR and spending time with his late dog "Buddy". He was a beloved son, brother, and friend.
Besides his loving mother Lucy Burgess, he leaves behind a brother Steven Burgess both of Uncasville.
The funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family with burial at St. Mary Cemetery in New London.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06880.
Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for the Burgess family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 1 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
Download Now