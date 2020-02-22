|
Michael A. Vane 1948 - 2020
Willimantic - Michael A. Vane, 71, of Willimantic, passed away at Hartford Hospital on February 20, 2020.
Born in Norwich on October 1, 1948, he was the beloved son of the late Anthony and Ellen (Trasko) Vane. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and graduated from Norwich Technical High School. Following high school, Michael worked for many years at several area companies, including Thermos, Franklin Mushroom Farm, United Abrasives, and retired from Pepperidge Farm.
Michael loved his growing family more than anything and was a very proud husband, father and grandfather. Whether enjoying the excitement of riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, traveling to a new destination, or relaxing on the beach, Michael lived his life to the fullest. He was a crossword wiz and enjoyed rooting for his UConn Huskies women basketball team. Michael was an honest and caring soul who will be truly missed and forever remembered by all his wonderful family and friends.
Michael is survived by his wife, Gloria; his three sons and their spouses; his two stepchildren; his seven adored grandchildren; and his brother, Jeff. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his first wife, Vivian Vane; his sister, Elizabeth; and his brother, Mark.
Michael's family will receive friends from 3 - 5 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, 141 Central Ave., Norwich. Following the calling hours, there will be a Celebration of Michael's Life at the Post 10004, 263 Taylor Hill Rd., Jewett City. A private burial ceremony will be held at a later date.
To express a condolence message online, please visit www.woyaszandson.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020