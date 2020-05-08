Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Michael Guire
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Calvary Cemetery
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Guire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. Guire

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael D. Guire Obituary
Michael D. Guire 1968 - 2020
Colchester - Michael D. Guire, 51, of Colchester died unexpectedly Sunday, May 3, 2020.
He was born on October 14, 1968 in Middletown, CT to Donald J. Guire and Janet Rosano Milardo. Michael was raised in Colchester where he developed many cherished friendships.
In his youth, Michael found his lifelong passion for baseball, fishing and hunting. He continued to play baseball for Bacon Academy until his graduation in 1987. It was at this time that Michael began his long-standing career in home construction.
He was the project manager for Heatherwood Homes, LLC, and later proprietor of RMG Builders, LLC.
Michael married Heather (Borkiewicz) Guire, and had two sons Ryan and Nicholas. Michael's greatest joy was spending time with his sons who share his passion for fishing and hunting.
He was a 20-year member of Colchester Fish and Game Club where he volunteered many hours for various functions and benefits.
Michael was a devoted father to his sons. When the boys decided to play football, he volunteered to record the stats for their football team at Bacon Academy.
Michael is survived by his parents and sons, stepmother Carol Guire, stepfather Matthew Butera and his sisters Marcia Guire and her fiancé Susan Vellanti, Jennifer Naboicheck and husband Skip, Julie McGeeney and husband Michael, nieces Pippa McGeeney and Lenox Naboicheck, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. James Rosano, Daniel Guire and Dorothy Guire-Hill, uncle Jeffery Guire and niece Saylor Naboicheck.
In lieu of flowers an education fund has been established for Michael's sons Ryan and Nicholas. Donations can be made to R&N Education Fund, Andrea Blackwell at Liberty Bank, 420 South Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457.
There will be a private memorial service at Calvary Cemetery in Middletown. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a future date.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -