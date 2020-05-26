|
|
Michael D. Thompson 1944 - 2020
Norwich - Michael Daniel Thompson, 76, of Norwich, passed away on May 23, 2020 at home after a brief illness.
Mike was born on February 24, 1944 in Hartford, CT and was the son of the late Rose Fontaine and Fred Thompson. He was the longtime companion of Linda LaLiberte of Norwich.
Mike served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a car salesman in the New London area for several years.
Mike was an avid golfer who enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends.
Mike is survived by his children, Angela Kneeland and husband Tom of Putnam, and Mick Thompson and wife Ann of Norwalk. He was the grandfather to Emily Kneeland of Boston, and Alexander and Andrew Thompson of Norwalk. Mike also leaves behind Linda's daughter, Jenny Pellerin, and grandchildren, Coogan, Mason and Liberte Pellerin. He is survived by his three brothers, Melvin "Butch", Bill, and John Thompson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mike was predeceased by five sisters, Ann, Lillian, Vi, Grace and Evelyn, and his brother, Robert.
A gathering to honor Mike's memory will be held at a later date.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.churchandallen.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 26 to May 28, 2020