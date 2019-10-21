|
|
Michael J. Barnett 1949 - 2019
Bozrah - Michael J Barnett of Bozrah went home to the Lord on Saturday, October 12. He was born March 1, 1949 in Hartford, CT to the late Daniel J and Veronica Roberts Barnett. Michael attended St. Mary's School, Norwich Free Academy, and earned a degree in accounting at Mohegan Community College. He then served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. After his deployment he returned home to Norwich, where he established Barnett Auto Body, which was not only a place of business but a place for all the "boys" to hang out over the years. Michael is survived by his loving wife Helen, of 35 years, who he affectionately referred to as "the warden." In addition, he is survived by his daughter Kate Barnett, his sister Mary Messerschmidt, nieces Karen Messerschmidt and Diane Vojtas, as well as numerous cousins. Michael enjoyed fishing and went on many tuna trips with his buddy Bob Winchester on his boat, the "Katie B." He had a special place in his heart for Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp and held an annual benefit for the charity at his shop for over twenty years. Our love and gratitude go out to Deb, Nick, and Amanda Zito, as well as the entire staff at the Norwichtown Rehabilitation and Care Center for their love, support and compassionate care.
A celebration of life mass will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Norwich on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 am. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019